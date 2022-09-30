Everton have been hit with a huge fine after their fans invaded the pitch against Crystal Palace following their Premier League survival.

Everton fans had to endure one of the most difficult seasons in the last twenty years, surviving on the penultimate day of the season.

Against Crystal Palace, Everton were even 2-0 down at half-time and managed to come back and win the game 3-2.

The relief and excitement of securing Premier League survival prompted the Everton fans to invade the pitch after the final whistle.

Subsequently, the FA have now fined Everton a whopping £300,000 for the scenes that followed after the game had been completed.

The FA and Premier League are starting to crack down on pitch invasions from fans, which is probably why the fine seems a little high in comparison to previous incidents.

Luckily for Everton, it’s just a fine and not a points deduction or stadium ban. Banning fans from entering the stadium for a game or two could have a huge effect on Everton, who heavily rely on their fans at times to drag them through games.