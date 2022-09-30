Frank Lampard won’t risk key Everton star after suffering another minor setback

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered another minor setback and his anticipated return from injury has been delayed by at least another week.

The striker picked up an injury on the eve of the Premier League campaign and is yet to feature for the Toffees this season, with the earliest he will return to Premier League action being against Manchester United on October 9, reports the Daily Mail.

Calvert-Lewin has proven to be a key player for Everton in past seasons but his career has been halted by injuries over the last two campaigns and Frank Lampard has stated that he will only restore him to his starting line-up when he feels the England international is physically ready.

What has Lampard said about Calvert-Lewin’s return?

‘Communication is key. I know what players are like – you tell the manager you are fine because you want back in,’ Lampard stated when talking about Calvert-Lewin’s return via the Daily Mail.

‘I think what have come to is a very open conversation between myself, Dominic and the medical department to make sure we get him in the best possible nick because it is a long season. I don’t want to bring him back too early.

‘He was looking so strong in training in America during pre-season and then he got injured before Chelsea. I just want to get him back to that level where he was a machine, where he looked like the Dominic we all want to see.”