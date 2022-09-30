Gareth Southgate set to keep an eye on un-capped Englishman who could make World Cup squad

Everton FC
Posted by

Gareth Southgate is set to keep an eye on the performances of Everton winger Anthony Gordon over the next few weeks with a view to calling him up to the England squad.

That’s according to Daily Mail, who claim that Southgate will be paying particular attention to Everton winger Gordon over the next few weeks before he announces his World Cup squad.

This news arrives after an impressive performance for England U21s in midweek, with Gordon laying on two assists including Conor Gallagher’s winner.

Anthony Gordon in action for Everton.
More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard won’t risk key Everton star after suffering another minor setback
French star already in negotiations to sign for Chelsea with part of medical complete
Aston Villa have no intention of allowing Manchester United target to leave the club

Gordon played a pivotal role in helping Everton stay in the Premier League last season. His performances have attracted the interest of not only Southgate, but the recruitment team at Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Chelsea did make an offer for the England youth winger during the summer transfer window.

With such intense competition for places in the England squad, it seems unlikely that Gordon will be flying to Qatar in November, but there’s no way to predict how well he’s going to perform over the next few weeks.

More Stories Anthony Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.