Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admits he is not surprised by Chelsea interest in Victor Orta but hopes the Spaniard stays put at Elland Road.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly a big fan of Orta and has already enquired about his services.

Orta has been an influental figure at Yorkshire club and some of his signings include stars like Raphinha, Illan Meslier and Patrick Bamford.

“I’m not surprised he has been linked to Chelsea. I can unequivocally say he is happy here and we have an incredible relationship. Along with Andrea and Angus, we have worked well together in the transfer window,” Marsch said.

“It has set us up for success. I hope he stays. Things come up, people have opportunities. People have to think what is best for them in their lives – and find a way. The togetherness here is at the highest level I have ever seen.” – finished Leeds boss.