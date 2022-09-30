Juventus looking to rival Manchester United for transfer of midfielder

Juventus are looking to rival Manchester United for the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans’ contract at Leicester City is set to expire at the end of the season. After failing to secure a move in the summer, Tielemans could join a European club on a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are considering making a move for the Belgian in January, but they’re now set to face competition from Juventus.

According to Calcio Mercato (via TEAMtalk), Juventus are looking to take advantage of Tielemans’ contract situation and make a move for the midfielder.

The report claims that the Italian club have already made contact in order to get ahead of the competition.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly in the race to sign him, and if he becomes available for free next summer then a host of clubs will be battling for his signature.

That’s why clubs like Juventus and Manchester United will be looking to make their move in January, before Tielemans is hit with plenty of offers from multiple clubs during the summer.

Manchester United may find it difficult to attract Tielemans to the club, unless they qualify for the Champions League after missing out last season.