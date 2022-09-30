Leeds target Bamba Dieng reportedly ‘cried with rage’ after his move to Nice fell through this summer after turning down the chance to move to Elland Road.

According to the Daily Express, the Marseille forward failed a medical with the French club causing the deal to collapse in its final moments.

Dieng has shown to be a talented player in France but has fallen out of favour in Marseille and has yet to play a game for the club this season.

It was important for the 22-year-old to move during the summer window to continue his development and it has left him frustrated that it did not happen.

Leeds had everything in place to sign Dieng on deadline day with the Yorkshire side even receiving assurances from Marseille that he would be going to Elland Road, reports the Express.

The 22-year-old was said to be at the city’s airport with club chairman Andrea Radrizzani essentially announcing the move on Twitter but Nice launched a late hijack attempt and changed the player’s mind.

That decision did not pay off and according to L’Equipe via the Express, Dieng’s current situation has left the winger ‘sometimes crying with incomprehension and rage.’