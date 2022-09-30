James Maddison would reportedly love to join long-term suitors Tottenham next summer as he plans his move away from Leicester City.

The midfielder is said to be confident that he can secure a transfer to a Champions League club following the current campaign, reports Football Insider, as the 25-year-old’s contract enters its final season next summer.

Tottenham are said to be keeping close tabs on Maddison’s situation at the King Power and the Leicester star is said to be “very keen” on Spurs and would jump at the chance to join them if they up their interest next year, states the report.

Newcastle are likely to be another team interested in securing Maddison’s services next summer after failing to land the 25-year-old during the last window after tabling offers worth up to £50m, reports Football Insider.

However, Tottenham are likely to have the upper hand with some sort of European football to offer the England international.

Maddison has started this season in fine form and has been the best player in a struggling Leicester side. The midfielder has scored three goals and assisted another across six Premier League matches, including one against Spurs last time out.

The Leicester star seems destined to leave the King Power next summer with the only question being what club the Englishman will depart for.