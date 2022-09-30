Liverpool and Arsenal set to battle it out for £17.5m attacker

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs set to battle it out for Norwegian striker Andreas Schjelderup.

Schjelderup is regarded as the next big talent to come out of Norway since Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. At just 18 years old, Schjelderup has already managed five goals in ten games this season for Nordsjaelland.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the striker. The report claims that Nordsjaelland are holding out for around £17.5m for the attacker, and have already rejected a £3.5m bid from Sevilla.

Schjelderup on Liverpool transfer snub

Schjelderup’s contract is set to expire in 2024, meaning if the young forward wants to leave the club, he should be able to force a move next summer.

If Schjelderup refuses to sign a new contract in 2023, then Nordsjaelland will be forced to cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

A move to Arsenal could be of interest to the Norwegian, as he can link up with fellow countrymen Martin Odegaard. Also, Mikel Arteta has shown immense faith in young players at Arsenal, so Schjelderup could be given a chance to impress sooner than at other clubs.

