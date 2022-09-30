Liverpool and Arsenal showing an interest in ‘the next Mohamed Salah’

Liverpool and Arsenal are showing an interest in ‘the next Mohamed Salah’ and could make a move during the January transfer window.

That’s according to 90min, who claim that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in young star Ibrahim Adel, who has been hailed ‘the next Mohamed Salah’.

Adel is also attracting interest from Brentford, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.

Currently plying his trade for Egyptian side Pyramids, it feels inevitable that Adel will be making a move to a European side within the next few years.

Last season, Adel scored six goals and provided four assists for Pyramids in the league, prompting him to make his Egypt debut in 2021.

The last Egyptian Liverpool signed didn’t go so badly, with Salah one of the best players ever to have played for the club.

If Liverpool are to face competition from the likes of Arsenal to secure Adel’s signature, you’d like to think Salah would be able to convince the 21-year-old to make the move to Merseyside.

You’d imagine it wouldn’t take too much convincing for Adel either, with Salah hailed as a hero in their home country of Egypt.