Liverpool are Chelsea are among a host of clubs interested in 18-year-old Chilean star Dario Osario.

Despite being just 18 years old, Osario has already represented his country on two occasions. Now a regular for his club side, Osario has managed six goals in 22 games for the senior squad of Universidad de Chile.

Representing your country at 18 is bound to turn the head of clubs around Europe, and Osario is now being eyed by a host of clubs.

According to 90min, Liverpool and Chelsea are two of the clubs showing an interest in Osario, but they will face plenty of competition from around Europe.

The report claims that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Lyon, Manchester City, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester, and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the attacker.

Osario’s rise to the Chilean first team has impressed fellow countrymen Alexis Sanchez.

“Dario Osorio has a lot of personality and that’s important, like Gary or Vidal once had. You need personality to play for the national team, and he has it,” Sanchez said, as relayed by 90min.

The next few months will be pivotal for Osario’s future, and it will be interesting to see if he leaves his home country during the January transfer window.