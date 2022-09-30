Liverpool and Chelsea mentioned in Team Haaland’s ranked list of clubs ahead of summer move

Erling Haaland has taken English football by storm and is the talk of the town within the Premier League.

The Norwegian sits top of the league’s goalscoring chart and has provided Pep Guardiola’s side with 14 goals across 10 games in all competitions.

This is no surprise to Man City, however, as knew what they were getting and it was the reason the 22-year-old striker was in such high demand over the summer as he prepared to take the next step in his career.

Team Haaland had an extensive list of clubs to choose from and in a new documentary titled Haaland — The Big Decision, the striker’s dad, Alfie Haaland, laid bare the ranking order in which they listed the clubs ahead of his son’s next move.

“On our list, I think City is the best team,” Alfie said in the documentary via The Times.

“[Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four.

“We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

Haaland got his wish as Man City seemed to always be the striker’s first choice but it is also interesting that their city rivals, Manchester United, were not even on the extended list.

That’s considering the fact that Norwegian compatriot and former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eagerly pursued the ex-RB Salzburg striker in January 2020, but the deal fell through as Team Haaland wanted to put a release clause in his contract, reported The Athletic.

Haaland made the right choice moving to the Etihad, however, and the two are expected to have a long successful partnership over the next few seasons.