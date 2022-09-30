Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left terrified after burglars broke into his family home.

According to The Sun, Oxlade-Chamberlain, his fiancé Perrie Edwards, and their child Axel, who is just thirteen months old, were in their home when a burglar entered the property.

The burglar came through a window using a ladder and stole plenty of valuable items.

A friend of the family has claimed that police informed them the burglary was carried out by some experienced criminals.

“It now looks as though they were targeted by some fairly brazen and experienced criminals who had the brass neck and the wherewithal to climb the back of a large property and get hold of all this expensive kit before they were noticed,” said a friend as relayed by The Sun.

Often, footballers’ houses are targeted whilst they’re playing games on the TV, as burglars can physically see when they’re not inside the property.

To be burgled whilst you’re still in your home with your fiancé and child is a scary thought, but I’m sure they are just happy not to have been harmed in the situation.

However, the report claims that the couple were left ‘violated’ and extremely ‘upset’ after realising what had happened, which is understandable especially when you have a young child in your home.