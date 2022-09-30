Liverpool still interested in French international despite agreement with Chelsea

Liverpool are still interested in RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku despite a reported agreement with Chelsea.

Nkunku has been heavily linked with a move away from Leipzig in recent months.

According to BILD (via Fussball.News), the French forward has a €60m release clause which is active as of the summer of 2023.

Understandably, after some excellent performances for Leipzig, Nkunku is attracting interest from multiple clubs. Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has now confirmed that Chelsea do have an agreement in principle with Nkunku over a transfer for next summer, but Liverpool are still in the race.

The report claims that Nkunku has already passed a medical examination ahead of a move to Chelsea, but Liverpool could look to tempt him with a move to Anfield.

Both clubs are likely to be playing in the Champions League, so it could be a difficult decision if Nkunku has to pick between both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Due to the release clause that is active as of next summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more of the biggest clubs in Europe sniffing around Nkunku.