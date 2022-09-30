Liverpool will not let unwanted star leave the club in January despite losing him for free next summer

Liverpool are planning to offload Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next summer upon the expiration of his contract as it is very unlikely that they offer the midfielder a new deal.

The 29-year-old looked like he was going to be an incredible signing for the Reds before suffering a knee injury against Roma during the 2018 Champions League semi-final.

However, that injury derailed his progress as he never fully recovered and has been plagued by other setbacks ever since.

That has seen Oxlade-Chamberlain slip down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s team and the Liverpool boss omitted the midfielder from his Champions League squad for the group stages this season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Klopp do not see Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of their first-team plans beyond this season and will not offer him a new deal before next summer.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside club are unlikely to let the midfielder leave on a cut-price January deal and will retain him for the whole season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, therefore, is set to run his deal down at Liverpool which will benefit his next move as more clubs will be interested if the 29-year-old is free.