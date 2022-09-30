Manchester United looking to revamp midfield with two new signings

Manchester United are looking to completely revamp their midfield with two new signings in 2023.

Erik ten Hag brought in both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to help reinforce Manchester United’s midfield this summer, but neither player is a long-term solution. Both players are 30 years old, so recruiting two younger up-and-coming midfield players for the future would be a smart move.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are looking to do just that. The report claims that United are still looking to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona next summer.

Ten Hag is reportedly adamant he can convince his fellow countryman to join him at Manchester United.

The report from ESPN also claims that Jude Bellingham will be central to Manchester United’s transfer plans next summer.

It’s no secret that Manchester United were desperate to sign De Jong during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

A deal to bring him to Old Trafford is complicated, with Barcelona still owing him a lot of money in unpaid wages.

If Manchester United can bring both De Jong and Bellingham to the club, their midfield will be sorted for the next ten years minimum.