Manchester United receive double injury boost ahead of Manchester Derby

Manchester United have received a double injury boost ahead of their upcoming Premier League against rivals Manchester City.

In order to get any kind of result against Premier League champions Manchester City, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been struggling with injuries of late and Ten Hag may have been worried about them missing their upcoming game against Manchester City.

Now, Ten Hag has confirmed that Martial and Rashford could both be involved on Sunday, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst.

With Manchester United likely to have to play on the counter-attack against Man City, having Martial and Rashford available could be crucial if they’re to get a result.

There’s no doubt Pep Guardiola’s side are going to dominate possession, so using pace in transition will give them a chance of winning. Manchester City likely to commit a lot of men forward, often leaving space at the back to exploit, but without Rashford or Martial, United have a lack of pace up top.