Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden joined Norwich City on loan this summer but it was not confirmed whether the midfielder would leave the Magpies permanently.

However, more light has been shed on this deal as The Telegraph have reported that there is a clause in Hayden’s deal that states he will sign for Norwich permanently if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich are currently second in the embryonic Championship table but their promotion is highly likely, which is good news for Newcastle.

Newcastle will want to part ways with Hayden soon as they are still paying a large portion of the 27-year-old’s wages.

Norwich are only paying Hayden £20,000-a-week, with the rest of his £50,000-a-week plus pay package being covered by Newcastle, reports The Telegraph.

Hayden’s departure is highly likely next summer and should that happen it will end his six-year spell at the Tyneside club.

The midfielder had a good career with Newcastle and was always reliable during some tough years for the club. The 27-year-old was an incredible professional in black and white and another club will benefit from his talents very soon.