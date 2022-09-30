David Moyes could axe untouchable star in order to save West Ham’s season

West Ham boss David Moyes is weighing up whether to drop ever-present Tomas Soucek to save his job after his poor start to the season.

The Czech international has been untouchable in Moyes’ team since joining the London club in 2020 and that remains to this day, as he partners Declan Rice in the Hammers’ double pivot.

The 27-year-old has started nine of the ten Irons’ matches this season as well as completed their seven Premier League games.

However, his performances have been well below par, with Moyes and his coaching team now mulling over the thought of whether to reshape their midfield that has not functioned as well this season – which would include dropping Soucek, reports Football Insider.

Soucek has been out of form for some time now and has failed to match the standard he set during the 2020-21 season.

The Czech star was a monster in the West Ham midfield during that campaign and even scored 10 goals from a defensive position in the team.

It looks like his time in the West Ham team could be up though as Moyes could change his team in order to turn the Irons’ season around and save his job.

The Hammers are currently sat in the relegation zone and the fans won’t accept that for much longer, despite Moyes’ great work last season.