Newcastle sign very promising 18-year-old tipped for big future

Newcastle United have signed Australian talent Garang Kuol on a permanent deal from Central Coast Mariners.

The 18-year-old will remain at the Australian club on loan until January but is tipped to have a big future at Newcastle in the seasons to follow.

According to Sky Sport’s Keith Downie, the signing of Kuol is part of the Magpies’ plan to scout the global transfer market to try and sign some of the best young players in the world and there will certainly be more to follow under the club’s new ownership.

The Premier League club were one of many clubs interested in acquiring the teenage striker’s services, which includes Borussia Dortmund, a club notorious for identifying some of the world’s best young talent.

?? #NUFC have finalised an agreement which will see Garang Kuol join from @CCMariners in January 2023. Welcome to Newcastle United, Garang! ?? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2022

Newcastle are excited to have signed Garang Kuol

“Our philosophy is to invest in our academy and in exciting young players for the future,” said Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director of Newcastle United) via the BBC.

“Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he’ll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.”

Speaking about the signing of Kuol, manager Eddie Howe stated via Fabrizio Romano: “He’s a young player of huge potential. It shows where the club wants to go in terms of signing young players and developing them in our system for them to be Premier League players in future.

“Hopefully when he comes here he can play a part in our future”.

Kuol has played eight times for Central Coast Mariners this season, scoring four goals and assisting another in the league – which is even more impressive considering the youngster is yet to start a match – a small glimpse of what Newcastle have signed.