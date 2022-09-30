Parish and Freedman set to seal in-house Crystal Palace three-year deal

Crystal Palace youngster David Obou is set to sign a three-year professional contract at Selhurst Park. 

The deal will be signed once he turns 17 in November, reports The Guardian, and is said to be an exciting prospect who has gone from strength to strength at the London club.

Obou joined Palace’s academy back in January 2021 and has made eight appearances in the U18s Premier League for the Eagles.

According to the Guardian, Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven were interested in signing Obou to their academies in the summer, which shows how highly the attacking midfielder is rated at this early stage in his career.

It seems that Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman have found a real gem in Obou, therefore, Palace fans will be pleased to see that they are being proactive when it comes to offering the player senior terms, which prevents any other club from swooping in and stealing the young prospect.

