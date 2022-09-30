Protester sentenced for tying himself to goalpost in Premier League match

A climate change activist who protested in a Premier League match by tying himself to a goalpost has been handed a six week prison sentence.

Louis McKechnie interrupted Everton vs Newcastle on the 17th of March by running on to the pitch and tying himself to a goalpost. He attached himself to a goalpost by using a metal zip.

The activist thought his actions would go on to save lives. He denied aggravated trespass but was found guilty following a trial at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Sentencing him, District Judge Wendy Lloyd said: “I have no doubt from what you have told me that you’re passionate about your cause. Not very passionate about football, apparently.” She said his actions were “reckless” and “potentially very dangerous”.

McKechnie told the court that Just Stop Oil was a resistance to stop the government from using fossil fuels. He told the court that the reason he chose Everton vs Newcastle was because one of the teams was sponsored by an oil company called Saudi Aramco.

He has already served the sentence having been in custody since July. The protester was also given a £50 fine or one day in detention for going on to the playing area.