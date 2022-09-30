Video: Jurgen Klopp hits back at journalist after Trent Alexander-Arnold question

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at a journalist after he was asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold not being picked for England.

Liverpool manager Klopp isn’t exactly well known for his politeness towards journalists.

The German often hits back at the media for asking questions he doesn’t agree with, and this week was no different, when Klopp was asked about Alexander-Arnold not being picked for England.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United receive double injury boost ahead of Manchester Derby
West Ham contact super manager as potential replacement for David Moyes
Parish and Freedman set to seal in-house Crystal Palace three-year deal

Alexander-Arnold has been a hot topic in the media of late, after Gareth Southgate omitted him from the England squad to face Germany, so it’s no surprise that the journalist thought it was necessary to ask such a question.

More Stories Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.