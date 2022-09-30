Jurgen Klopp has hit back at a journalist after he was asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold not being picked for England.

Liverpool manager Klopp isn’t exactly well known for his politeness towards journalists.

The German often hits back at the media for asking questions he doesn’t agree with, and this week was no different, when Klopp was asked about Alexander-Arnold not being picked for England.

?? “If you ask me for my honest opinion, it will create headlines. You want that? It helps Germany maybe, but it doesn’t help England. I don’t know why we do that.” Jürgen Klopp responds to a reporter asking about Trent Alexander-Arnold not being picked for England. pic.twitter.com/o378wEr6s6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 30, 2022

Alexander-Arnold has been a hot topic in the media of late, after Gareth Southgate omitted him from the England squad to face Germany, so it’s no surprise that the journalist thought it was necessary to ask such a question.