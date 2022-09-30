Video: Manchester United star wins Premier League Player of the Month award

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for September. 

After a slow start to the season, Manchester United have begun to pick up some impressive form, beating both Arsenal and Liverpool in the process.

Rashford has played a key part in their early success this season, and he’s now been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month award, as seen in the video below.

As seen in the video, Rashford managed two goals and two assists in September, and will be hoping to carry on that sort of form to give himself a chance of making the England squad for the World Cup.

