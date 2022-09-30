Video: Mikel Arteta provides an update on the fitness of three Arsenal players

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of three Arsenal players ahead of the North London derby.

Arsenal are set to face Tottenham at the weekend in the first North London derby of the season.

Arteta has been sweating on the fitness of some of his key players such as Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Thomas Partey, but he’s now provided an update on them ahead of this weekend’s game.

Arteta didn’t want to give too much away, but it appears all three could be available for selection for Arsenal this weekend.

