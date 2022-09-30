West Ham contact super manager as potential replacement for David Moyes

West Ham’s season has got off to a poor start as the Hammers are sat in the relegation zone and that has manager David Moyes under a bit of pressure.

Should things not improve the current Hammers boss could get the sack and according to a new report in France by Jeunes Footeux, West Ham have made contact with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino over a potential return to the Premier League.

The Argentine has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has seen his reputation taken a big hit after the job he did with the Ligue 1 champions.

None of the huge clubs in Europe are likely to hire him anytime soon, therefore, Pochettino will have to step down a level.

West Ham would be the perfect job for Pochettino as he would be given time to develop a team to his liking, the club has money to spend in future windows and the fans would prefer his attacking style of play over Moyes’ pragmatism.

However, West Ham are unlikely to sack Moyes in the near future as he deserves some time after the job he did last season particularly.

If things get worse at the London Stadium though, could Pochettino be the man to replace him in the Hammers’ hot seat?