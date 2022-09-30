Former Premier League footballer Noel Whelan has been speaking about Lukasz Fabianski and his future at West Ham United.

Fabianski is now 37 years old and is still starting in the Premier League for West Ham despite being in the final 12 months of his current contract but the Hammers have an option to extend it by one more year.

The London club have a younger goalkeeper in Alphonse Areola waiting to take over on the bench and Whelan, who has spoken to Football Insider about Fabianski, believes that West Ham will move on from the Polish goalkeeper soon.

“It’s a really difficult position to be in as a player and as a club,” Whelan said about Fabianski’s future.

“When you’ve got someone of his age – and it is the back end of his career – it’s difficult.

“I know goalkeepers can go on to play into their forties, but the game is becoming more about distribution and being able to have the ball at your feet now.

“I think if the club are looking to get rid of Lanzini to bring in some younger players and trying to bring in longevity and stability, I think West Ham will want fresh blood.

“He’s done a great job, but they’ll want someone who can go longer for their success now.”