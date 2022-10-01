Arsenal are showing an interest in Bayer Leverkusen youngster Piero Hincapié.

Hincapie only arrived in Europe in 2021, signing for Bayer Leverkusen from Argentinian side Talleres. Since joining Leverkusen, Hincapie has become a regular in the German side’s defence, playing 27 league games last season.

Despite being just 20 years old, Hincapie has already managed 21 appearances for his country.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are one of the clubs who are considering making a move for the young defender. They are likely to face competition from Italy, with AC Milan, Napoli and Roma also interested.

Leverkusen reportedly value Hincapie at around €25m, but they aren’t desperate to sell him anytime soon.

Arsenal buying Hincapie wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense. The 20-year-old is a left-sided central defender, similar in profile to Gabriel and William Saliba.

With Ben White and Rob Holding in reserve, bringing in another defender may not be top of their priority list, especially with Gabriel and Saliba still in their early twenties.

Signing a right-sided centre-back would make a little more sense, but White is more than capable of playing this role.