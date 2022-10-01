Arsenal are preparing to welcome arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates stadium for what is one of the most exciting North London derbies in recent history.

Not only do both London giants despise each other, but they’re both in scintillating form, which will certainly make for an enthralling contest.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table, one point clear of champions Manchester City.

Following a two-week break in action, the Gunners will know that they must pick up exactly where they left off if they’re to continue their devastating early form.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in equally good form and are one of just two teams to remain unbeaten so far this season.

Looking to extend his side’s impressive unbeaten run, manager Antonio Conte will know that his Lilywhites must put in another top performance on Saturday afternoon if they’re to come away from their cross-town rivals with at least a point.

Ahead of the fierce encounter, which is scheduled to kick-off at 12.30 p.m (UK time), both sides have named their starting 11s.

One of the most notable selections includes Arteta opting to start Oleksandr Zinchenko at right-back ahead of Scotland international Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal lineup:

??NLD TEAM NEWS ?? Gabriel in defence

?? Odegaard in the centre

?? Jesus leads our attacking line ? WE ARE THE ARSENAL ?? pic.twitter.com/jn4hMhulK0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur lineup: