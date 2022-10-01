Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United star in 2023

Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ready for the summer of 2023.

Rashford is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and with no new deal in the pipeline, as it stands, he could be about to leave Manchester United on a free transfer.

The England international has had a tough few years at Manchester United, but he has found a resurgence in form over the last few weeks, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester United attacker Rashford ready for the summer transfer window of 2023.

However, Manchester United do have the option to extend his current contract by another year, so Rashford leaving on a free would be fairly unlikely, if they know they can extend his deal and receive a transfer fee for him.

A move away from the club wouldn’t make too much sense after flourishing under Erik ten Hag so far this season, but sometimes the attraction of playing for a club like Barcelona can be too big to turn down.

Rashford has already experienced playing for the biggest club in England, so the experience of playing in Spain could be of interest to him.