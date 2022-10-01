David Ornstein provides an update on the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane

David Ornstein has provided an update on the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Undoubtedly one of the best to have played in the Premier League, Kane’s reputation is slightly tarnished in some fan’s eyes due to the lack of trophies.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Tottenham in terms of winning silverware, so Kane may consider leaving the club before the end of his career.

However, according to Ornstein from The Athletic, Kane is unlikely to consider a move abroad, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

“Where would he go? Well, you have seen the links to Bayern Munich. You speak to some people around the game and they say they are convinced that Harry Kane is so settled in this country that they don’t see him playing outside,” said Ornstein on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

With a move abroad unlikely to tempt Kane, he’s running out of options in England if he wants to find a trophy-winning side. Liverpool and Manchester City are the two powerhouses of the Premier League, but both clubs have recently signed a young forward in Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland respectively.

Under Antonio Conte, we’ve seen a significant improvement in Tottenham’s performances, so staying at the club could be the right decision for Kane.