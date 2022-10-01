Serie A champions AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra.

That’s according to journalist Carlo Pellegatti, who claims the Rossoneri are keen to lure the 23-year-old Columbian away from Elland Road.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about AC Milan’s desire to bring in a new senior right-winger, Pellegatti said: “My big dream is only one, Luis Sinisterra. At Feyenoord he played on the left, but at Colombia and Leeds he starts from the right.

“He reminds me to death of (Rafael) Leao, even if he is less overbearing and devastating in the race. But he has great class and confidence, he reminds me of Rafa.

“Having one on the right and the other on the left, with De Ketelaere as an attacking midfielder, would drive me crazy. Moncada followed him, Milan likes him. He has a market value of 25-35 million, therefore in the range of the club.”