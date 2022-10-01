Amadou Diallo has reportedly arrived at St James’ Park ahead of his trial after being released from West Ham United earlier in the year.

The young striker was most recently on trial with Chelsea but after the Blues failed to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent deal, he will now be hoping that he can impress Eddie Howe and see his fortunes turn around.

During his three years with the Hammers, Diallo, who is now a free agent, featured in 54 youth matches, in all competitions, and directly contributed to 16 goals along the way.