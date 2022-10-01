Howe hails ‘good finisher’ who will now join Newcastle in three months

Newcastle United signed Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners yesterday and Eddie Howe spoke extensively about the forward during his press conference.

The 18-year-old will remain at the Australian club on loan until January but is tipped to have a big future at Newcastle in the seasons to follow.

According to Sky Sport’s Keith Downie, the signing of Kuol is part of the Magpies’ plan to scout the global transfer market to try and sign some of the best young players in the world and there will certainly be more to follow under the club’s new ownership.

The Magpies beat the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund to the youngster and Howe has stated that he has “huge potential” ahead of his move in January.

What did Howe say about Newcastle’s latest signing?

“He’s a young player of huge potential,” Howe said.

“It shows where the club wants to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future.

“He’s had a dramatic rise and he’s in a position that excites everybody but there needs to be some patience shown. We need to look after him and he’ll go out on loan to learn and develop behind the scenes and hopefully when he comes here he can play a part in our future.

“He’s very sharp, agile, quick, a good finisher. He’s got a lot of very positive ingredients now that are going to need to be nurtured and developed in the next couple of years to get him to the required level for the Premier League.”

Kuol has played eight times for Central Coast Mariners this season, scoring four goals and assisting another in the league – which is even more impressive considering the youngster is yet to start a match – a small glimpse of what Newcastle have signed.