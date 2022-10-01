“It’s not a nice story” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool’s crazy draw with Brighton

Liverpool were part of a crazy game at Anfield today which ended in a 3-3 draw with Brighton.

The away side started the game in a quick fashion and Roberto De Zerbi suddenly found his new side 2-0 up at Anfield and it should have been more if not for Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

However, a Roberto Firmino goal gave the Reds a lifeline before performing better in the second half.

The home side turned the game around with another goal from the Brazilian and an own goal but once again, it was level after more terrible defending allowed Leandro Trossard to grab his hat-trick.

From a defensive point of view, the match was a very worrying one for Klopp but admitted that the draw was a fair result after the final whistle.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Liverpool’s draw with Brighton

“Not the score we wanted but there are two different stories to tell,” the Liverpool boss stated after the match via Football Daily.

“Being 2-0 down and coming back and being 3-2 up is a nice story. Throwing it then away and having a 3-3 is not a nice story.

“But for sure, that is what Brighton deserves, they had a really could game. We had moments but we didn’t play a particularly good game.

“They had a header and others where Alisson had to make super saves so yes, I think it is a fair result.”