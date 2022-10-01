Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard has caused a storm online after he posted a photograph of himself alongside his two dogs – Creed and Cash.

The former Manchester United playmaker took to Instagram and posted the photo of the two dogs with a caption that read: “Cash and Creed #JLingz #DogDays”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLingz (@jesselingard)

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Spurs were serious about signing Arsenal new-boy, Messi update, and more

The problem with the image is that it shows the two dogs have had their ears mutilated and that has seen the England international come in for some heavy criticism.

The procedure, which is illegal in the United Kingdom unless carried out by a vet for medical reasons, sees the outer part of a dog’s ear removed, usually between the age of six and 12 weeks old.

One vet named Rory Cowlam took to social media and urged Lingard to remember his platform and the influence he has on his near 10m followers.

“Jesse, do you understand the issues with these dogs?” Cowlam wrote.

“The reason you’re getting so many negative comments here is because these dogs have been mutilated! Ear cropping is an abhorrent practice, done simply for looks and is an incredibly painful surgical procedure with months of splinting too.

“I would love you to turn around and use your platform to educate people on why this is wrong, and understand that it is illegal in the UK for a very good reason!”