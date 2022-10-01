Jesse Marsch has spoken out after Leeds director Victor Orta was linked with a move to Chelsea.

After Todd Boehly took over as the owner of Chelsea, the American businessman has made wholesale changes behind the scenes. Of course, Thomas Tuchel was also asked to leave the club, alongside a host of backroom staff.

One man who has been linked with a move to Chelsea is Leeds chief Victor Orta, and Marsch has now addressed these rumours.

“We talked very openly about it. I told him, one of the things between Victor and I, is that I made him promise he was going to stay with me if I came here. But, if you get an opportunity to go to a place like Chelsea, with your family situation, I understand you have to consider it. In the end, he has to make a decision based on what is best for him and his family,” said Marsch, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Understandably, Marsch wouldn’t want Orta to leave the club so soon after he was appointed as manager. Orta was responsible for their transfer business during the summer, and their recruitment was excellent considering they lost two key players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds spent over £100m on players during the summer transfer (according to the Daily Mail) so Marsch will be grateful for Leeds’ attempts to replace the players they lost so well.