Youtuber and Leeds fan Joe Wainman is hopeful Leeds United can sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea.

The Yorkshire club has been strongly linked with a move for the USMNT star but Chelsea refused to sell last summer.

Wainman is hopeful a deal could be reached when transfer window re-opens in January.

“I was very excited by the potential signing of Christian Pulisic, another one from the American conglomerate – let’s complete it, let’s complete the set.

“However, he’s been doing an interview and was asked about him potentially leaving Chelsea in January and he said, ‘look, I’m feeling good going back, I have a fresh start now, I’m excited to play for a new manager, really looking forward to it, I just have to prove myself as everyone else does.

“Now, of course, he’s not going to come out and say, ‘I can’t really be bothered going back to Chelsea and Graham Potter’ etc, etc. But I understand why he’s saying this. But I still feel there is an opportunity for us to go and get Christian Pulisic signed, fingers crossed because for me, just even from a commercial standpoint, he would do huge for the club as well, but he is a talented player.”