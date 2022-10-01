Juventus star rejected the chance to join Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli rejected the chance to join Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United were in the market for a midfielder. Eventually, former Real Madrid man Casemiro was brought to the club, but there were a host of players being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United approached Juventus over the possibility of signing Locatelli, but the Italian midfielder rejected the chance to join the club.

The report claims that this was before they made an attempt to sign Adrien Rabiot, also from Juventus.

More Stories / Latest News
Kylian Mbappe handed PSG a four-man transfer list including Manchester United star
Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United star in 2023
Protester sentenced for tying himself to goalpost in Premier League match

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester United target another midfielder in the near future, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen hardly long-term solutions.

The Manchester United duo are both 30 years old, so bringing in a younger midfielder in the next 12 months to eventually take over from them would be a smart move.

After allowing James Garner to leave the club to join Everton in the summer, United may not have any midfielders immediately ready to make the step up.

More Stories Manuel Locatelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.