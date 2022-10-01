Liverpool tipped to hire Australian as Jurgen Klopp replacement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to be at Liverpool until at least 2026 when his contract expires, but his replacement is already discussed by the media.

Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since 2015 and has won every single trophy possible in his time at the club. As it stands, there are no real signs of Klopp looking to leave Liverpool, but the current Celtic manager has been tipped to take over from the German.

“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do,” said former Celtic man Paul Slane, as relayed by the Daily Mirror.

Postecoglou has done a superb job at Celtic in a short space of time, but the step up to managing one of the biggest clubs in the world could be too much for him.

With Celtic, there are no arguments that the standard of opposition is often much weaker than in the Premier League, so it could present a huge risk if Liverpool were to hire the Australian.

“At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable. So I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager,” added Slane.

Postecoglou does have the experience of managing in the Champions League, but the expectation is worlds apart, with Celtic rarely expected to make much progress in Europe.