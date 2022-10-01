Liverpool vs Brighton team news: Thiago returns to starting lineup for the Reds

Liverpool return to Premier League action for the first in nearly a month today as they look to kickstart their season after a poor start.

The Reds are sat in eighth position in the league table having won just two of their opening six games and Jurgen Klopp will hope that the international break has done his side some good.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with city rivals, Everton, last time out and with some tough fixtures ahead for the Merseyside club, a win over Brighton today seems like a must.

Klopp has made four changes from the game at Goodison with Matip, Henderson, Thiago and Firmino coming into the side for today’s clash.

Team news ? How we line-up for #LIVBHA this afternoon ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

As for Brighton, they are in the same boat as Liverpool having last played on September 4. The Seagulls hammered Leicester City 5-2 on that day as their impressive start to the campaign continued.

However, in the meantime, Graham Potter has left the club for Chelsea and new boss Roberto De Zerbi will take charge for the first time today.

His starting 11 sees only one change from the Leicester game with Pervis Estupinan replacing Enock Mwepu.