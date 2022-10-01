Martin Keown says he is not convinced by £30m West Ham star

Martin Keown has admitted that he isn’t convinced by West Ham’s new signing Thilo Kehrer after the Hammers’ poor start to the season.

The Germany defender signed from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has been a regular member in Moyes’ team at centre-back so far, partnering Kurt Zouma.

The Hammers have lost five out of their opening seven games, conceding nine goals in the process.

Speaking on talkSPORT with Stuart Pearce and Jim White, Keown said [30 September, 12:44] that he wasn’t “completely certain” on him yet and West Ham’s summer signings.

“It’s interesting because in the last years he [Moyes] sort of was getting even better wasn’t he, as a manager,” Keown said.

“Maturing, developing. His wide players were no longer rigid. I like the way his wide players would, whether it was Benrahma or Bowen, would move in off the lines and create extra numbers.

“But you know when making the next step, they’ve lost five games this season. And it is, obviously we talk about bumps in the road, this is a big one.

“These new acquisitions, how many of those are really good enough to take the first-team places away from the Fornals, the Bowens, the Antonios? Is it about the recruitment that takes them to the next level? Because we know Rice and Soucek in the midfield, that’s the engine room.

“I’ve seen Kehrer come in in central defence and I’m not completely certain [on him].”