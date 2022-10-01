Noel Whelan believes that David Moyes should look to drop two big-named West Ham United players following the Hammers’ poor start to the new 2022-23 season.

The London giants have won just one of their opening seven Premier League games and consequently sit inside the relegation zone on just four points.

Speaking about how manager Moyes can turn his side’s fortunes around ahead of a busy October that will see his team play nine matches, in all competitions, Whelan, who spoke to Football Insider, hinted that both Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek should be dropped to the bench.

“He’s got to find some continuity, especially in the forward line,” Whelan said.

“There’s been a lot of chopping and changing, and they’ve spent a lot of money on this forward line.

“Cornet looks dangerous, Scamacca looks like a well-rounded number nine – but he doesn’t want to leave Antonio anywhere but up front.

“David Moyes has got to come up with a plan, persist with one striker – and give them a run of games.

“There doesn’t seem to be that fluidity. The new players need time to adapt, but the only way they can do that is by getting on the pitch.

“When it comes to Soucek, he hasn’t been doing it. They haven’t been winning football matches, and Moyes has got options.

“No one can be banging down the door demanding to play. Everyone’s position is up for grabs.”