Video: Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead with beautiful finish before suffering nasty injury

West Ham look to be heading towards their second win of the season after going 2-0 up against Wolves at the London Stadium.
The Hammers took the lead in the first half through a wonderful goal from Gianluca Scamacca and now Jarrod Bowen has doubled it boosting the home side’s hopes of getting the three points.
The goal came after Bowen controlled a spinning ball before finishing beautifully past Sa in the opposition’s net.
The winger’s celebratory mood did not last long, however, as he dislocated his finger just minutes later in what looked like a nasty injury for the England international.
The West Ham star did continue the match after having it put back in place and fixed together with some tape.
