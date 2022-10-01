Video: Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead with beautiful finish before suffering nasty injury

West Ham look to be heading towards their second win of the season after going 2-0 up against Wolves at the London Stadium.

The Hammers took the lead in the first half through a wonderful goal from Gianluca Scamacca and now Jarrod Bowen has doubled it boosting the home side’s hopes of getting the three points.

The goal came after Bowen controlled a spinning ball before finishing beautifully past Sa in the opposition’s net.

What a beauty of a strike ? pic.twitter.com/6URiWBzWX1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2022

The winger’s celebratory mood did not last long, however, as he dislocated his finger just minutes later in what looked like a nasty injury for the England international.

The West Ham star did continue the match after having it put back in place and fixed together with some tape.