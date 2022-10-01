Video: Brilliant composure from Firmino helps Liverpool draw level

Liverpool have turned the game around at Anfield making it 2-2 against Brighton thanks to another Firmino goal.

It was a terrible first half from Jurgen Klopp’s side as they went 2-0 down to a Leandro Trossard brace but Firmino’s first goal gave the home side a lifeline.

That has now paid off in the second half as the Brazilian finished off a lovely team goal.

The goal started from a Henderson pass to Thiago which eventually found its way to Luis Diaz. The Colombian found Firmino in the box before showing incredible composure to finish off the move.

Liverpool 2×2 Brighton Robert Firmino ?pic.twitter.com/uvmJjYKsLS — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 1, 2022

Roberto Firmino with some great control on the box, he’s really at his best right now! pic.twitter.com/0i6ZHMF4I2 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 1, 2022

Footage Courtesy of NBC Sports and beIN Sports