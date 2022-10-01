Video: Brilliant composure from Firmino helps Liverpool draw level

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Liverpool have turned the game around at Anfield making it 2-2 against Brighton thanks to another Firmino goal.

It was a terrible first half from Jurgen Klopp’s side as they went 2-0 down to a Leandro Trossard brace but Firmino’s first goal gave the home side a lifeline.

That has now paid off in the second half as the Brazilian finished off a lovely team goal.

The goal started from a Henderson pass to Thiago which eventually found its way to Luis Diaz. The Colombian found Firmino in the box before showing incredible composure to finish off the move.

Footage Courtesy of NBC Sports and beIN Sports

