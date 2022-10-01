(Video) Emerson shown straight red for unnecessary high tackle on Martinelli

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

As if Tottenham Hotspur’s afternoon couldn’t get any worse, defender Emerson has been shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, started the game really well and opened the scoring through Thomas Partey after just 20 minutes.

However, being pegged back before the end of the first half, star striker Harry Kane fired the Lilywhites level from the spot but Gabriel Jesus wasted no time in putting the Gunners back in the lead following a second-half goal-line scramble. Granit Xhaka has since made it 3-1.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Spurs were serious about signing Arsenal new-boy, Messi update, and more

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Gabriel Jesus fires Arsenal into lead vs Spurs following goal-line scramble
Howe hails ‘good finisher’ who will now join Newcastle in three months
Martin Keown says he is not convinced by £30m West Ham star

Although Arsenal lead by two goals, the game had the potential to remain competitive but Conte will now be fearing the worst after his side have gone down to 10 men.

Pictures via BT Sport

More Stories Emerson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.