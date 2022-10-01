Video: Firmino pulls one back for Liverpool after smart Salah assist

Liverpool have pulled a goal back at Anfield against Brighton after a goal from Roberto Firmino. 

The Reds got off to an awful start in the match, falling two goals behind and overall the performance has been atrocious.

However, Firmino has given Jurgen Klopp’s side a lifeline tapping into an empty net after a wonderful Salah assist. The Egyptian took out two Brighton players with a smart pass which left the Brazilian forward to score in front of the Kop.

