(Video) Gabriel Jesus fires Arsenal into lead vs Spurs following goal-line scramble

Despite being pegged back at the end of the first half following a Harry Kane penalty, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have regained their lead thanks to Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

The former Manchester City striker has had a fairly quiet game so far on Saturday afternoon, and although he did come close in the first half, the South American has gone one better in the second half.

Reacting quickest to a loose ball deep inside his North London opponent’s area, Jesus was able to pounce and poke the ball beyond goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

