Video: Jimmy Bullard hits sensational top bin volley on Soccer AM

Posted by

Soccer AM was once a UK treasure for football fans but its popularity has dwindled over the years.

This morning, however, produced an incredible moment as host Jimmy Bullard produced a Di Canio-Esque volley into the top bin of the goal in one of the show’s games.

The game requires players to catch a bouncing ball on the volley in order to score points and the former Premier League star gave the show a highlight moment, which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona set to make move for Newcastle United striker
Erik ten Hag speaks glowingly about Marcus Rashford after POTM award
(Video) Son Heung-min seeking revenge on Arsenal following brutal North London derby stat
More Stories Jimmy bullard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.