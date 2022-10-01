Video: Jimmy Bullard hits sensational top bin volley on Soccer AM

Soccer AM was once a UK treasure for football fans but its popularity has dwindled over the years.

This morning, however, produced an incredible moment as host Jimmy Bullard produced a Di Canio-Esque volley into the top bin of the goal in one of the show’s games.

The game requires players to catch a bouncing ball on the volley in order to score points and the former Premier League star gave the show a highlight moment, which can be seen below.