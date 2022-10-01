Video: Mistake from Sanchez helps Liverpool into 3-2 lead at Anfield

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Liverpool have completed their comeback from 2-0 down and now lead Brighton 3-2 at Anfield. 

The home side have been better in the second half after a terrible showing in the first, with the introduction of Luis Diaz helping the Reds to cause a lot more problems for Brighton.

A Firmino goal helped Liverpool draw level and now an own goal from Webster has put them in front.

The goal came from a corner after Sanchez came for the cross but never reached it. The ball then bounced off the Brighton defender and into the Reds net.

Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports and Eleven Sports

