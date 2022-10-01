Video: Mistake from Sanchez helps Liverpool into 3-2 lead at Anfield

Liverpool have completed their comeback from 2-0 down and now lead Brighton 3-2 at Anfield.

The home side have been better in the second half after a terrible showing in the first, with the introduction of Luis Diaz helping the Reds to cause a lot more problems for Brighton.

A Firmino goal helped Liverpool draw level and now an own goal from Webster has put them in front.

The goal came from a corner after Sanchez came for the cross but never reached it. The ball then bounced off the Brighton defender and into the Reds net.

