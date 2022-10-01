(Video) Partey opens North London derby scoring with outstanding strike

Arsenal have taken the lead against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s blockbuster North London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who are hosting Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites at the Emirates stadium, have taken an early lead thanks to defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

Picking up the ball on the edge of his opponent’s area, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder unleashed a devastating and pin-point strike which left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with absolutely no chance.

Pictures via BeIN Sports