(Video) Partey opens North London derby scoring with outstanding strike

Arsenal have taken the lead against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s blockbuster North London derby.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who are hosting Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites at the Emirates stadium, have taken an early lead thanks to defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.
MORE: Arsenal vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Zinchenko starts, Tierney dropped to bench
Picking up the ball on the edge of his opponent’s area, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder unleashed a devastating and pin-point strike which left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with absolutely no chance.
Thomas Partey goal pic.twitter.com/YMRHP1zC9r
— ????????????????????????????????????????????? (@HD21i) October 1, 2022
Pictures via BeIN Sports
What a way to open the scoring!! ?
Thomas Partey makes it 1-0 to Arsenal with a gorgeous finish after 20 minutes!? pic.twitter.com/d07hkTU6hh
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2022