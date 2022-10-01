(Video) Partey opens North London derby scoring with outstanding strike

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken the lead against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s blockbuster North London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who are hosting Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites at the Emirates stadium, have taken an early lead thanks to defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

MORE: Arsenal vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Zinchenko starts, Tierney dropped to bench

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jimmy Bullard hits sensational top bin volley on Soccer AM
Barcelona set to make move for Newcastle United striker
Erik ten Hag speaks glowingly about Marcus Rashford after POTM award

Picking up the ball on the edge of his opponent’s area, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder unleashed a devastating and pin-point strike which left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with absolutely no chance.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.